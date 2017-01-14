Self-Care Saturday: How To Do Reiki On Yourself

Reiki has been a powerful tool to help me regain my inner strength, gain clarity, and find balance. If you asked me a couple of years ago, I wouldn't even know how to pronounce the word. This beautiful practice has given me so much light and naturally has me thinking about what's to come this year.

If you must make a resolution, you can use reiki to reconnect with yourself and clarify your values. To start: Be very specific as to what you want the new year to bring. Give yourself the time and space to let go and absorb the energy within you now as you think about what you want to manifest in 2017. Try asking yourself why there is a need to make resolutions in the first place. How about instead of resolutions, you consider simple solutions?