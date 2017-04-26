4 Yoga Poses That Come With Some Serious Beauty Benefits

Wring. It. Out. All the junk, get rid of it! Twists, supine twists, and any kind of side-to-side motion of the spine can help to relieve and remove toxins from the body. The lymph system is like our internal garbage chute, cleaning out the blood lines, disposing of the "trash" we don't need in our system. And we, as humans, have a lot of trash gunked up in us, no matter how clean we try to be! It's life and (unfortunately) human at this point. But yoga is something we can do about it!