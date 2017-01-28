How Much Do You Actually Need To Work Out To Lose Weight?

There are several other options, but before we talk about workouts that burn fat, we must address how and why fat is burned. Since the human body burns primarily glucose for energy, working out uses carbohydrates most. Carbs are converted to glucose after consumption. If there are excess carbs consumed, they’ll be put away as stored fat, for later use.

After carbs, your body looks to protein for glucose production. So you'll actually consume muscle before burning "stored" fat. To burn fat, your body first has to be deprived of carbs, and then it needs high-intensity workouts to activate emergency fat stores—and convert them to energy. Contrary to carbs, though, when fat is converted to energy, it creates a ketone instead of glucose.

So if you simply drink an orange juice and then go workout, by the time you're done with one hour of moderate-intensity workout, you'll have burned almost no fat.

If you're looking to build muscle, take a one-day break between workouts to allow the body proper recovery time. Soreness should start to subside before you work out again. This schedule equates to three to four workout days per week.

If you're looking to lose weight, do 10 to 15 minutes of fasted cardio, first thing in the morning. Butter and coconut oil in coffee can help fuel this. A moderate-intensity, versatile workout plan done three to four days per week should be plenty for fat loss. Learn more here, if you're interested in the specifics.