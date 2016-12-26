7 Ancient Practices To Keep You Healthy During Flu Season

Is it just me, or is everyone getting colds and the flu right now?

I remember expecting to get sick year after year because that was the reality I was living in. Every winter, I would get awful colds and coughs that would last weeks. I spent a fortune on every conceivable remedy and would sometimes resort to antibiotics but nothing seemed to help. But as I learned about and incorporated the immune-boosting practices of Ayurveda into my health regimen, I rarely get sick, even in the winter. When I do catch a cold, the illness is much less severe and lasts just days instead of weeks.

Ayurveda, “the science of life,” is a holistic system of medicine that originated in India about 5,000 years ago. This system offers many natural remedies and lifestyle practices to build strength and immunity. One of the key differences between Ayurveda and modern Western medicine is that it focuses on how to nurture and enhance vibrant health instead of simply addressing the symptoms after you get sick. I share many of these Ayurvedic practices with my clients, and below I share some favorites that have helped me and my clients stay healthier and stronger throughout the year, especially during the fall and winter months.