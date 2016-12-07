Here's What French Girls Wear To Yoga

In the United States, yoga studios dance with vibrant, patterned leggings and comfy-yet-chic sweatshirts as students diligently flow their downward-facing dogs. As the U.S. athleisure industry gears up for what will surely be another successful year, we can't help but wonder: Are women in France just as crazy for trendy yoga pants?

No, yoga isn't quite as ubiquitous across the pond. Without the presence of programs like ClassPass, people aren't bouncing around from studio to studio, and they tend to go to class about once a week. Make no mistake, though—French women love yoga, and for many of the same reasons we do.

"Most students come to us seeking a holistic form of exercise, some start yoga due to physical discomforts, and others because they are looking for a healthier lifestyle," says Aman Singh, a yoga instructor in the French Riviera.

Now that we know that French women are most definitely practicing yoga—why else would they look so calm and collected all the time?—here's what you need to know about the athleisure scene.