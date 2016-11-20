How To Exercise With Chronic Fatigue

Counter squat: Hold on to a stable surface and place your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down as far as you are comfortable with, preferably until your thighs are parallel to the floor. This exercise works your quads and glutes.

Lunge: Hold on to a wall or rail for support. Place your feet in a staggered position (one foot behind the other) and perform a lunge. When your front thigh is parallel to the floor, return to the start and switch legs. This will work your quads and glutes and stretch your hip flexors.

Step down: Find a stair and hold on to the wall or rail for support. Stand on one leg with the opposite leg in front of you and squat down until the opposite heel touches the floor. Then return to the start. Switch legs. This exercise works your quads and glutes and improves your balance.

Counter push-up: Place your hands on the edge of the counter and your feet behind your body. Lower your body to the counter as far as possible, and then return to the start. This exercise works your triceps, chest, and core. It also stretches your chest—especially when you keep your hands wide.

Reverse fly: Stand tall in an athletic position and cross your arms in front of your body. Pull them back as far as possible; this exercise works your upper back.

Row: Stand tall in an athletic position with your arms in front of your body. Pull them back as far as possible, bending your elbows to do so. This exercise works your biceps and upper back.

Calf raise: Stand on a stair and hold on to the wall or rail for support. Drop your heels below your toes. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, and then come up on your toes. This stretches and works your calves.

Hamstring stretch: Hold on to a stable surface. Lower your torso, preferably until it is parallel to the floor. Keep your knees straight and your back straight This stretches your hamstrings.

Walk: This can be a short stroll around the house or outside. Walking helps clear your mind and increase blood flow to all parts of your body. If you are in pain or feeling depressed, a short walk can do wonders.