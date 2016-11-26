I Made One Shift & Lost 85 Pounds. Here's How

I completely understand that the last thing you want to do after a long day of work is dice vegetables. But instead of giving into convenience and temptation, try dedicating several hours one day a week to doing nothing but preparing healthy meals that will fuel you through the upcoming week. You can easily triple or quadruple your favorite healthy recipes and refrigerate or freeze the leftovers in meal-size portions.

Then—when you are on the run or tired after a long day of work—all you have to do is reheat the healthy food you have already prepared. Doing this is worth the extra effort, and it's so much healthier (and cheaper) than takeout.

Instead of ordering breakfast or lunch at work, why not just take 20 minutes each night to prepare food to take with you? Find a sunny spot outside and enjoy your healthy homemade lunch in peace while connecting with nature at the same time.