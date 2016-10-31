Everything You Know About Cranberry Juice And UTIs Was Just Proven Wrong. Here's A New Natural Alternative

Although previous research has suggested otherwise, a new study showed that taking two cranberry capsules a day for a year had no effect on the presence of UTI-causing bacteria or number of UTIs experienced by participants. 29 percent of the women who took a cranberry supplement had positive tests for UTI-causing bacteria compared to 29.1 percent among women who did not supplement, which strongly suggests that cranberry juice and cranberry supplements aren’t actually helpful when it comes to preventing recurrence of UTIs.

Each daily dose contained 72mg of active proanthocyanidin—the equivalent of 20 ounces of cranberry juice. Almost 200 women were included in this double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study and all results were statistically significant.

For those of you lucky enough to never experience a UTI, cranberries have long been promoted as a natural way to prevent and heal them. Evidence was based on the theory that proanthocyanidins—plant proteins in cranberries—are able to interfere with the ability of bacteria to adhere to cells in the urinary tract where they cause an infection. Not sure where to turn? Keep reading.