mindbodygreen

Close banner

Everything You Know About Cranberry Juice And UTIs Was Just Proven Wrong. Here's A New Natural Alternative

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Everything You Know About Cranberry Juice And UTIs Was Just Proven Wrong. Here's A New Natural Alternative

October 31, 2016 — 18:30 PM

Anyone who’s had a urinary tract infection (UTI) knows that calling it an “uncomfortable nuisance” is an understatement. And if you are someone who suffers from frequent UTIs with a consistent stock of cranberry juice in the fridge, we’ve got some news for you.

When it comes to treating UTIs, cranberries are out.

Although previous research has suggested otherwise, a new study showed that taking two cranberry capsules a day for a year had no effect on the presence of UTI-causing bacteria or number of UTIs experienced by participants. 29 percent of the women who took a cranberry supplement had positive tests for UTI-causing bacteria compared to 29.1 percent among women who did not supplement, which strongly suggests that cranberry juice and cranberry supplements aren’t actually helpful when it comes to preventing recurrence of UTIs.

Each daily dose contained 72mg of active proanthocyanidin—the equivalent of 20 ounces of cranberry juice. Almost 200 women were included in this double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study and all results were statistically significant.

For those of you lucky enough to never experience a UTI, cranberries have long been promoted as a natural way to prevent and heal them. Evidence was based on the theory that proanthocyanidins—plant proteins in cranberries—are able to interfere with the ability of bacteria to adhere to cells in the urinary tract where they cause an infection. Not sure where to turn? Keep reading.

Article continues below

Meet D-Mannose, your new natural UTI remedy.

Thankfully, there’s a lesser-known but more effective alternative way to treat UTIs naturally. If you are someone who suffers from UTIs, new research suggests a promising new remedy for preventing and treating urinary tract infections.

D-Mannose is a naturally occurring monosaccharide (basically, a sugar) that helped alleviate symptoms and prevent future UTIs. It’s actually not that sweet, and simply looks like an extra fluffy protein powder. While the study was small, results showed that supplementing with D-Mannose significantly improved UTI symptoms, helped resolve infections, and improved patient quality of life. When D-Mannose was continued over a six month time period, only 4.5 percent of the women had recurrent infections, compared to 33.3 percent in the group who did not supplement with D-Mannose.

The jury is still out on D-Mannose, but we've got our eye on it.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Nature

17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine

Emma Loewe
17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-27383/everything-you-know-about-cranberry-juice-and-utis-was-just-proven-wrong-heres-a-new-natural-alternative.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!