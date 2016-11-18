The Essentials That Belong In Every Minimalist Home

Sit back and envision a room that's flooded with natural light and simply curated with a few statement furniture pieces and accessories sprinkled here and there. Can you feel your heart rate slow down a few notches?

More and more research is emerging lauding the physical and psychological benefits of minimalist interiors. Heck, these days there's an entire philosophy devoted to exploring the brain-boosting design called neuroarchitecture. So what is it about minimalism that's so appealing? Science says that surrounding yourself with natural light can improve your sleep and boost your physical activity while decluttering your space down to the bare essentials can increase productivity and decrease stress levels.

However, these strides toward simplicity can go too far. Interiors that are overly streamlined may understimulate the brain and cause us to feel emotionally removed from our surroundings. The trick is to find a happy medium between cluttered chaos and stark hospital room—a space that's bright without being blinding, simple without being bland.

We called on leading experts in minimalism, feng shui, and sustainable design to get their top tips on how to achieve this balance. Their room-by-room rituals and shopping lists will help you create a clean space filled with only the essentials.

Ready to make your home a minimalist sanctuary? We thought so.