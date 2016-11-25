Feeling Foggy & Fatigued? Here's How To Find Out If It's Your Thyroid

Are your hands and feet always cold? Are you putting on weight despite relentless exercise and willpower with dieting? Do you suffer from low energy and need a nap every day? Maybe you have brain fog, depression, clumsiness, and the inability to focus. Or unexplained bloating, inflammation, and digestive issues.

Before you dismiss these symptoms as "normal" or part of "aging," you consider getting your thyroid checked. The thyroid is the master gland of your body. It controls everything from sex hormone regulation and adrenal function to body temperature, fat-burning, brain function, and much more.

An estimated 20 million (and counting) Americans have some form of thyroid disease, up to 60 percent are unaware of their condition, and women are five to eight times more likely than men to have thyroid problems. Thyroid problems are often misdiagnosed—and without treatment, you can develop chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, hormonal disorders, heart issues, inflammation, cancers, and more.

Twice in 10 years I struggled with hypothyroidism. Oftentimes I felt so alone, severely depressed, and frightened about my future. But I rejected a premature demise. I pushed myself to seek answers about my condition and how I could heal myself, and I prevailed. If you are suffering from thyroid problems, here are a few ways to regain control of your health based on how I was able to successfully navigate my own journey.