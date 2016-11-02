Why Your Body Might Be Holding On To Excess Weight: A Nutritionist Explains

If you're on a weight-loss mission, you might be stalling or coming up against roadblocks that leave you confused and dispirited. Especially with all of the diets and information, it can be hard to tell what's happening inside your body.

More often than not, falling back into habit is to blame—even if it's a new habit. Sometimes the body hits a plateau after doing the same thing for a while. Even if it initially helped you reach a fitness or wellness goal, it may be time to change once again. The body learns to adapt quickly, so without constant change and from a dietary and fitness standpoint, you'll see slowed progress.

But before you start eating less and training harder—which can also hinder your success—here are six things that could be going wrong and how to fix them.