The Magic Bedtime Window For A Restful Night's Sleep

One recurring problem I hear over and over again from my patients is that they have difficulty falling asleep. More specifically, they can't shut off their minds. Thoughts are racing, preventing them from relaxing or falling asleep. What inevitably follows is the vicious cycle of stressing about not falling asleep, which amps up anxiety and makes it even harder to fall asleep. Sound familiar?

I could tell you the key to slowing the mind at bedtime is to reduce stress in your life (which is true), but I know firsthand that managing stress is easier said than done. We're not going to solve the multidimensional problem of daily stress this moment. But there's another cause of racing thoughts at bedtime that is much more easily remedied: being overtired.

Right about now, you may be thinking, Overtired? Exhaustion can actually prevent sleep?

Yes. When I hear a patient describe his or her struggle to fall asleep, I immediately think that this person needs an earlier bedtime. When we wait too long to go to bed, we miss the window of tired and become overtired—our bodies get jacked up on cortisol and actually prevent relaxation and eventual sleep.