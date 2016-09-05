Why You Need To Switch From Body Lotion To Body Oil Right Now

Instead, why don't you pay only for the healthy, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, nourishing plant oils and apply them to sopping wet skin? You provide the water and use your very own hands to rub a beautifully crafted body oil into wet skin, creating the emulsion as you go? Sure, you have to walk around naked for about three or four minutes while it soaks in, but who cares? We should all work to be more comfortable in our own skin, right? With a well-balanced body oil, you will not feel oily AT ALL after a few minutes of absorption, but you'll feel perfectly moisturized all day long.

So, whether you're on a mission to clean up your beauty routine, an environmental advocate working to decrease environmental toxins, a new mom worried about altering your new baby's hormone cycles, or just someone who really loves potions, this new habit is for you. Try it for two weeks, and see if you don't become a believer.

One last note—if you're on a shoestring budget and want to make your own body oil, here's a DIY combination that will feel great on your skin, sink in quickly, and leave you soft and happy.