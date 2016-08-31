How To Know If You're Suffering From Workout Burnout + What To Do About It

As a trainer for over a decade, it has been my job to keep my clients fit and healthy to help them avoid the burnout pitfall. This is not an easy task, especially when one finds oneself addicted to the high of working out.

When it comes to recovering from burnout and preventing it in the future, the first step is to take an active recovery day. In order to help muscles heal, I like to encourage light activities that encourage blood flow in sore areas.

I recently teamed up with integrative medicine practitioner Dr. Jim Nicolai to launch the ZenFitness30 Method, a 30-minute invigorating workout created to energize, and engage, the mind, body, and spirit through a series of movements derived from yoga, Pilates, and active meditation techniques.

This program complements any existing fitness routine and serves as an accessible starting point for those interested in developing a more active, healthy lifestyle. The beauty of the practice is that it can be done anywhere—on a busy street, on your way to work, even in a crowded mall. You don't need tools, just a few tips and tricks the method provides.

Next, make sure to mix it up. The body plateaus at between 6 and 12 weeks, which is why I advise clients to change up their routine every three months. If you have a die-hard workout you love, I'm not saying you should give that up! Just change up your cross-training modality. Add in yoga, hiking, or a martial arts class two or three days a week. This will shock your system and you will continue to see physical improvements in your body/

Last but not least, please rest. Try to take off one or two days per week, and take a full week off once to twice a year, especially if you have that one workout you absolutely love, such as running. You will come back so much stronger. I see it again and again: A client goes on vacation, they don't work out for a week, and they return to me strong, clear-eyed, and rejuvenated.