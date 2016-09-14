How To Detox For Your Body (According To Ancient Traditions)

Detoxing is an ancient process that dates back as far as written history can inform us; predating Roman, Greek, Native American, Indian, and Rainforest Tribal culture.

Detoxing with herbal medicine supports cleansing and purification. Whether done as a devotional fasting to the Gods or a technique to rid the body of illness, detoxing has always been celebrated for its sacred ability to connect the mind and body to the Universal way.

Detoxing is a very personal experience that requires you to dive within the deepest parts of yourself and demolish all toxic waste—physical and metaphysical. Many effective techniques are still sound ways to rid the body of toxins. Let's get our feet wet with how a few of these traditions work.

There are so many styles of purging and detox that it is of vital importance to find the one the fits you and matches your life in this moment. Remember that in order to detox safely, you must have an awareness of yourself before you jump in and potentially harm yourself.