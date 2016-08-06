6 Natural Remedies To Soothe Nausea (Even If You're Pregnant)

Nausea sucks. We have yet to find anyone who disagrees with this statement.

When you partner nausea with a potential three-month time period (or, for some women, longer), in the midst of already heightened and swirling emotions, it can really wear on a woman mentally and physically.

While there isn't one magical food that erases all pregnancy nausea, we utilized the most effective foods and eating strategies to create the recipes for the nausea reduction chapter of our new cookbook, Healthy Happy Pregnancy Cookbook. Here are a few of the most powerful tips: