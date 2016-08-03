Kegels Aren't Enough: Here's What You SHOULD Be Doing For Your Vagina

Even if you haven't tried vaginal weightlifting yourself, you've probably seen photos of women lifting everything from jade eggs to dumbbells using their vaginal (pelvic floor) muscles.

While it's true that a strong pelvic floor can help increase orgasmic potential, eliminate incontinence, and prevent pelvic organ prolapse, the reality is that anything can be taken too far—even something as benign as pelvic floor strengthening exercises (otherwise known as Kegels).

I don't have a problem with Kegels. In fact, I love a well-placed corkscrew Kegel! Furthermore, I am not here to criticize anybody's personal pelvic strengthening program. If vaginal weightlifting works for you, excellent. The world needs more healthy pelvic floors and more empowered women who are willing to think about (and care for) this often neglected part of the female body.

However, I would like to bring awareness to the surprisingly common condition of pelvic floor muscle hyperactivity. This is particularly relevant in today's world of over-the-top vaginal training courses. There is a risk of women unintentionally over-exercising their pelvic floor muscles, sometimes resulting in what I call "Hulk Vagina."