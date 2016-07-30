10 Cooling Teas That Are Packed With Health Benefits

The summer heat has hit hard in the Northeast, as I'm sure it has in many locales across the country.

Drinking refreshing iced tea is a yummy way to help keep your body cool, and many herbal teas also come packed with a slew of health benefits.

Here are 10 of my favorite cooling herbs, many of which are antipyretic, meaning they assist in lowering body temperature. I encourage you to experiment with the individual plants and get to know their flavors and personalities, then mix and match according to your taste buds to help keep you comfortable and fresh all summer.