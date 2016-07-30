mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health

10 Cooling Teas That Are Packed With Health Benefits

Cheryl Boiko
mbg Contributor By Cheryl Boiko
mbg Contributor
Cheryl Boiko is a community herbalist based in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, and owner of Remedies Herb Shop. She completed the advanced immersion program at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and is a certified holistic health practitioner.

Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy

The summer heat has hit hard in the Northeast, as I'm sure it has in many locales across the country.

Drinking refreshing iced tea is a yummy way to help keep your body cool, and many herbal teas also come packed with a slew of health benefits.

Here are 10 of my favorite cooling herbs, many of which are antipyretic, meaning they assist in lowering body temperature. I encourage you to experiment with the individual plants and get to know their flavors and personalities, then mix and match according to your taste buds to help keep you comfortable and fresh all summer.

1. Lemon Balm

Lemon Balm is a relaxing, mildly sedative herb that can help calm nervousness, tension headaches, and indigestion. It helps many postpartum women in alleviating the "baby blues" and is a tasty, gentle remedy for kids. I like to pair it with equal parts nettles and half-part spearmint.

Article continues below

2. Shatavari

Shatavari is a powerfully rejuvenating herb that is commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine to support all stages of a woman's reproductive cycle. It can reduce the symptoms of PMS, mood swings, irritability, and hot flashes and is considered a fertility-enhancing herb, which is why it translates as "having 100 husbands"!

3. Fennel

Fennel is a sweet, licorice-flavored tea and all-around digestive aid. It supports liver function and can reduce indigestion, nausea, gas, and bloating. Try a nice cold glassful the next time you overindulge at a backyard BBQ!

Article continues below

4. Mint

Spearmint and peppermint both contain menthol, which binds with cold-sensitive receptors in the mouth and causes a cooling sensation. Both can relieve cold and flu symptoms, headaches, indigestion, and nausea.

5. Elderflower

Elderflower has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties and is useful for respiratory issues such as sinus infections, allergies, colds, and flu. Try it with peppermint and rose hips if you find yourself with a summer cold.

Article continues below

6. Rose Hips

Rose hips are an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamin C, making them potent immunity boosters. They have a delicious slightly sour, slightly sweet flavor and pair nicely with lemon balm or hibiscus.

7. Hibiscus

Hibiscus is another plant that's high in both antioxidants and vitamin C. It has a tart, sour-berry flavor and has historically been used to fight high blood pressure and liver disease and lower fever.

Article continues below

8. Chickweed

Chickweed contains saponins—soapy substances that help the body better absorb nutrients—and its emulsifying effects can dissolve and break down cysts, mucus, and even fat. Try pairing it with fennel for a fat-burning plant powerhouse in a glass!

9. Nettle

Nettle is a favorite of mine in the summer, when intense heat and humidity can sometimes cause my ankles to swell. A big, cold glass of nettle tea works every time to relieve inflammation and water retention.

Article continues below

10. Stevia

While stevia is not classified as cooling, it is the perfect addition for those who enjoy sweet tea. A pinch or so is all you need to help lower blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol. Be sure to use pure stevia powder, which is bright green in color. (Packaged, white stevia products often contain MSG and other additives and preservatives.)

Cooling Hibiscus Tea

Image by @LightFieldStudios

This summer, we can't seem to get enough of this delicious deep-red tea blend at my Brooklyn herbal shop, Remedies. The brainchild of fellow herbalist Jo Anne Richards, it's incredibly cooling, calming, and flavorful.

Ingredients

Preparation

1. Boil 1 quart of water and pour over the dried herbs in a Mason jar or French press.

2. Cover and let steep for 30 minutes.

3. Move to the refrigerator until chilled. Strain and enjoy!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Cheryl Boiko
Cheryl Boiko mbg Contributor
Cheryl Boiko is a community herbalist based in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, and owner of Remedies Herb Shop. She completed the advanced immersion program at the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25996/10-cooling-teas-that-are-packed-with-health-benefits.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!