This Common Laundry Product Could Be Doing More Harm Than Good

Ah, fabric softener. Many people consider it an essential part of the laundry process, on par with detergent and dryer balls. In 2013, there was a whopping $10.8 billion market for the product, and it only seems to be growing with time. Unfortunately, while there are some better options popping up these days, conventional fabric softeners have been associated with some pretty scary human and environmental health concerns.

Here are four reasons to consider swapping yours out in favor of a natural, eco-friendly alternative: