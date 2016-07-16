How I Cleared My Cystic Acne By Switching To A Plant-Based Diet

I tried all the medications; creams, lotions, antibiotics, and pills. I had to be careful about going outside because my skin was so sensitive I would severely burn. My skin became my greatest obsession. I constantly picked and poked it until it would sometimes bleed. Once I graduated high school, my skin took a turn for the worst. I developed cystic acne on my face and broke out on my chest and back. This was honestly the worst time in my life. I never left my house, I was very depressed, and I felt that I cried more than I smiled. Being 19 years old and having large bumps and scabs on your face is awful. I scheduled another appointment with my derm, and I remember crying to her, pretty much begging her to do something, anything for me. She told me, "You will always have acne and all I can do is help you control it." That was the last time I went to see her. When I went home I researched all I could on how to heal acne naturally because if modern ways weren't working there had to be an alternative!

I remember seeing so many posts about being vegan, I had to google what the even meant. I read review after review about how going vegan internally heals you. I had never thought about acne as an internal issue until I read this. The derm always treated my acne as an external issue, telling me that food was unrelated to my skin issues. But after reading more and more, I knew I had to change my diet if I ever wanted to see changes to my skin.