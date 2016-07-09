mindbodygreen

Dismiss

The 5 Things You Need to Know About Nail Care Right Now

Cary Gannon, DPM
Dr. Cary Gannon By Cary Gannon, DPM

Photo by Stocksy

Toxic Chemicals

If you're a health-conscious beauty consumer, you're aware of the top ingredients to avoid in nail products: formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, Dibutyl Phthalate, camphor, parabens, sulfates, lead, and acetone. These ingredients have been discussed to death, but did you know that there are a few more things we need to consider to protect our nails and our bodies from damage?

The new buzzword ingredient to avoid in nail products is Triphenol Phosphate (TPHP). TPHP was the subject of considerable controversy in late 2015 when a study demonstrated that TPHP is absorbed through the nails in statistically significant amounts. TPHP is an endocrine disruptor (which means it can disrupt the messaging to your cells, telling them to change or behave in ways that the body would not normally signal them to behave). TPHP is also a plasticizer and flame retardant. It was given low priority for testing after approval in 2010 because it caused minimal skin irritation and mild irritation to the eyes, but its absorption through the nails was never studied until recently.

Gel Nails

Most of you are pretty savvy about which ingredients should be on the "don't use" list, but did you know that gel nails that have to be soaked in acetone and then pried with a spatula end up weakening nail beds significantly and making them more susceptible to fracture? Once gel nails are removed it takes fingernails six to nine months and toenails nine to twelve months to fully recover.

Article continues below

Inappropriately sized shoes are doing more than making your feet hurt.

I'm a podiatric surgeon, so I see this every day. People who wear the wrong size shoes are setting the stage for nail disease that mimics nail fungus. The constant pressure on the toenails from shoes that are too small can injure the nail bed and create nail damage called onychodystrophy (don't try to pronounce that at home) that looks exactly like nail fungus.

The only way you can accurately tell if you have a nail fungus is to do a nail biopsy. Once the nail is damaged from shoe gear, it's more susceptible to fungal infestation. The constant damp, dark environment of our shoe gear provides the perfect medium for nasty fungus to proliferate and, once infected, nail fungus is very difficult to cure. I find most people in my practice wear shoes that are one to two sizes too small. Do yourself a favor: Go a size bigger if you're always wanting a foot massage the second you take your shoes off at the end of the day.

You can leave polish on your nails too long (and most people do).

The amount of time product is left on the nails without removal will stain the nails. I see this every fall. Women will remove their pedicure that they have had on all summer, and their nails will be brown. They panic and think they have fungus, but their nails are really just stained. This staining can take almost a year to go away, so remove your polish every three­ weeks. Give your nails time to breathe for about a week in between getting a fresh manicure or pedicure.

Article continues below

Water­-based polishes and manicures are no bueno.

Soaking nails in water weakens the nails for a certain period of time, making them more susceptible to fracture. Water opens the pores of the nails and skin and allows the chemicals used to "sanitize" the water to seep into the skin and nails at very high rates. If these chemicals are not used to clean the water, bacteria, yeast, fungus, and mold grow, which can cause infection. It's best to skip the water altogether. I am a huge advocate of the "dry manicure." This means no water is used to soak the nails, and your mani/pedi will last longer.

Related reads:

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Cary Gannon, DPM
Cary Gannon, DPM Dr. Cary Gannon
Cary Gannon, DPM, likens many years of her life to that of a ticking time bomb. Experiencing the stress of having lived through a rare disease, the raising of two children, managing a...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?
Change-Makers

LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love

Olessa Pindak
LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25791/the-5-things-you-need-to-know-about-nail-care-right-now.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!