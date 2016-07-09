The 5 Things You Need to Know About Nail Care Right Now

If you're a health-conscious beauty consumer, you're aware of the top ingredients to avoid in nail products: formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, Dibutyl Phthalate, camphor, parabens, sulfates, lead, and acetone. These ingredients have been discussed to death, but did you know that there are a few more things we need to consider to protect our nails and our bodies from damage?

The new buzzword ingredient to avoid in nail products is Triphenol Phosphate (TPHP). TPHP was the subject of considerable controversy in late 2015 when a study demonstrated that TPHP is absorbed through the nails in statistically significant amounts. TPHP is an endocrine disruptor (which means it can disrupt the messaging to your cells, telling them to change or behave in ways that the body would not normally signal them to behave). TPHP is also a plasticizer and flame retardant. It was given low priority for testing after approval in 2010 because it caused minimal skin irritation and mild irritation to the eyes, but its absorption through the nails was never studied until recently.