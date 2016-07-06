Essential Herbs To Boost Immunity (According To Ancient Practices)

The primary goal of traditional Chinese medicine is to create inner wholeness and harmony by helping the body’s qi, or energy force, flow unimpeded.

This qi consists of five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, water. When balanced, these elements promote health. A qi imbalance in the body can manifest itself as lethargy, muscle pain, high stress levels, and a tendency to catch the flu easily.

Embarking on a holistic traditional Chinese medicine healing plan can involve a combination of herbal therapy, acupuncture, dietary changes, and lifestyle shifts.

TCM practitioners swear by these eight herbs and ingredients, and they're all thought to bring balance to the body, boost the immune system, and promote overall health. Try adding them to your routine today: