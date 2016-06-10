I Was Emotionally Addicted To Alcohol. Here's What I Wish Someone Had Told Me

At the age of 21, alcohol wasn’t all that important in my life. Sure it was fun to go to a party, but as far as the booze went, I could take it or leave it.

But over time, I became emotionally addicted to alcohol. I thought it was vital to my enjoyment and relaxation. And believing that alcohol is vital to life is pretty miserable.

I had to reverse the trend and now, at 37, I no longer drink. Amazingly, I find an alcohol-free life to be full, happy, and beautiful. Although I don’t like to harbor regrets, I do wish I would have been warned about the insidious and addictive nature of drinking. If I could go back to being 21, here are five things I’d tell myself about alcohol: