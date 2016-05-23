5 Foods That Lower Inflammation + Fight Spring Allergies

Spring ushers in blue skies, blooming flowers and trees, birds chirping and bright green grass. But there are also other things that come along with the change in seasons: runny noses, itchy eyes, sneezes galore, stuffy heads, and clogged sinuses that make you feel miserable.

Ah, seasonal allergies. With all the blooming and flowering going on, our immune systems kick into overdrive as the pollen count begins to skyrocket. For many of us, that means we rely on a cocktail of antihistamines, eye drops, and tissues until we can breathe freely again.

But don’t hit the medicine cabinet just yet. Your springtime allergy relief might be as close as your kitchen.

In fact, many fruits, vegetables, spices, and herbs are natural allergy fighters. Thanks to the potent antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and anti-inflammatory properties found in these foods, they help bolster your immune system and reduce the impact of allergies. In fact, food has been used as medicine for many, many years and in traditional cultures before synthetic drugs were available. And when you use food as medicine, you can help your body return to a state of optimal health.

Here are five foods to eat to help ease your seasonal allergies: