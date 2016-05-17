Why Your Clutter Is Making You Sick + How To Get Rid Of It, Fast

If your home is filled with dishes in the sink, cupboards bursting at the seams, and bookcases straining under the weight of unnecessary junk, chances are you’re feeling more than a little overwhelmed.

In fact, according to experts, you may be irritable, angry, and tired because of it.

A study by the University of California revealed that clutter has a significant impact on our health and can cause physical, emotional, and mental harm. Similarly, researchers at Princeton University found that clutter negatively affects our ability to focus and process information.

Here are six ways to clear the clutter and make your home a space that supports your mental and physical health: