3 Simple Ayurvedic Secrets For Great Skin

Some of the most powerful solutions—especially for skin ailments—came right from the backyard. Honey masks made nourishing remedies for everything from acne to a dull complexion. Try: Mix honey with a mashed banana or avocado and cinnamon, then apply it to your skin for 15 minutes and rinse with cool water. Alternatively, add green tea (just empty a teabag!) with 2 tablespoons of honey to make a powerful antioxidant-packed mask!

For more stubborn acne, try neem. Known for its anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties, this plant was often prescribed as a skin-protecting treatment. The most traditional use of neem is to crush its washed leaves into a paste and apply it to skin. The paste can be left on skin for about 30 minutes (it also works wonders as an overnight spot treatment!). If you can't find neem leaves, you can also re-create this ritual by purchasing the ingredient in extract form, which is more readily available.

And who can deny the longtime love affair Indians have had with turmeric? This ingredient has been a choice healing herb for centuries in Ayurveda. Some of the plethora of beauty benefits turmeric is known for include its ability to soften skin, reduce wrinkles, and clear acne. Try: To treat oil-prone skin, mix 2 tablespoons of clay or sandalwood powder, ½ teaspoon of organic turmeric powder, ½ teaspoon of dry oats, a few drops of honey (or water for a vegan option)—and mix it with water. Apply this evenly over the face for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Use this mask daily until the acne subsides, then switch to weekly applications to keep blemishes from coming back! Note: Only apply turmeric in small amounts to avoid imparting a yellowish tint on skin.