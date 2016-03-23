How Holistic Goddess Shiva Rose Maintains Her Glow, Inside & Out

As the goddess behind the holistic-minded lifestyle site The Local Rose, an eponymous line of natural skin care, and a swoon-worthy Instagram feed packed with organic produce and crystals, Shiva Rose pretty much embodies our ideal of beautiful, healthy living. Here's how she maintains her gorgeous glow, from the inside out.

Beautifying ourselves naturally and holistically can add to our health and healing. When we treat our vessel with the reverence of worship, we honor ourselves and the feminine.

In these modern, fast-paced times, I feel we’ve lost the essence of being sensual. Beauty rituals and conscious self-care can be a path toward awakening our feminine fire, and a necessity to living with vibrancy and passion. Beauty rituals fill us up so we can continue to give.

Many years ago, I was diagnosed with a life-threatening autoimmune condition. Through living in a more holistic way that respects my body and the planet, I’ve been able to heal myself.

Along with eating in a healthier, more pure way, the following beauty rituals have led me to where I am today, so I’m extremely passionate about this topic and my self-care routine.