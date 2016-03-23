How Holistic Goddess Shiva Rose Maintains Her Glow, Inside & Out
As the goddess behind the holistic-minded lifestyle site The Local Rose, an eponymous line of natural skin care, and a swoon-worthy Instagram feed packed with organic produce and crystals, Shiva Rose pretty much embodies our ideal of beautiful, healthy living. Here's how she maintains her gorgeous glow, from the inside out.
Beautifying ourselves naturally and holistically can add to our health and healing. When we treat our vessel with the reverence of worship, we honor ourselves and the feminine.
In these modern, fast-paced times, I feel we’ve lost the essence of being sensual. Beauty rituals and conscious self-care can be a path toward awakening our feminine fire, and a necessity to living with vibrancy and passion. Beauty rituals fill us up so we can continue to give.
Many years ago, I was diagnosed with a life-threatening autoimmune condition. Through living in a more holistic way that respects my body and the planet, I’ve been able to heal myself.
Along with eating in a healthier, more pure way, the following beauty rituals have led me to where I am today, so I’m extremely passionate about this topic and my self-care routine.
Morning rituals
I greet the rising sun each morning by first misting my face with my Radiant Rose Water. It's a powerful blend of rose, jasmine, aloe, blue green algae, gotu kola, and more. This wakes me up along with my skin.
Then, I take a spoonful of coconut oil for oil pulling, a great way to get the body and mouth cleansed after the time of rest.
I then make a point of doing my Kundalini yoga set, which is all about awakening the pituitary gland, as it's connected to our intuition and the endocrine system, which can lead to the inner glow we're looking for. Certain kriyas can even help promote thyroid balance and hormonal functions, which can lead to radiance.
Next, I drink Living Tea as I meditate. The tea hasn't been processed in an way and comes from ancient trees in Taiwan. It's a way to connect directly with the plants and earth.
I will then anoint my face with my Rose Face Serum, a nourishing blend of anti-aging oils, by pressing it into my skin with my palms using an upward motion.
Next is breakfast with lots of healthy fats to feed my skin, hair, and brain. Fats like avocado; soaked oats in raw milk; or a smoothie made with coconut meat, almonds, banana, maca, and cacao are my go-to breakfasts.
Before stepping out into the world, I apply my Glow Face Balm, which acts like a barrier to the pollution in the environment and gives the skin a dewy look.
In the late afternoon, I'll have a blend of tonics to give me a balanced, energetic feeling. I like to combine He Shou Wu (great for thick hair), pine pollen (amino acids for skin), ashwagandha (for stamina and uplifting the spirit), pearl powder (for luminous skin and minerals), and reishi (for the immune system).
Evening rituals
Almost every evening after I've taken care of my work, children, and animals, I will indulge in a bath. Before bathing, I always use a dry brush to clear old skin and awaken the lymphatic system.
Once a week, I take a bath in Cleopatra’s secret recipe of milk, honey, and roses. (Though she used donkey’s milk, today you can use goat or cow.) This is an incredible nourishing treat for the skin. The milk's lactic acid removes impurities (I prefer raw milk for more enzymes), and honey is a great skin food. You can also add rose essential oil to open the heart and help with anti-aging.
After the bath, I apply body oils. For a more sultry scent, I prefer my Venus Amber, or for a more uplifting and joyful scent, I reach for Nectar.
I also do a weekly facial steam with calendula, rose, marshmallow root, nettle, and raspberry leaf. This opens the pores and feeds the skin with vital plant love.
Yes, taking time for beauty can seem like a luxury, but when you realize how it fills you up and creates self-love in order to help those around you, you see it's an investment worth making. Self-care is not selfish: it's a showing of self-love. May you always walk in beauty.