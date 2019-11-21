5 Foods To Eat To Boost Your Fertility

Jamie Grifo, MD, one of the leading fertility doctors in the country, teamed up with Kyra Phillips, a CNN correspondent and former fertility patient, to co-author The Whole Life Fertility Plan: Understanding What Affects Your Fertility To Help You Get Pregnant. In this excerpt from the new paperback edition, the authors explain what you need to know about eating for your fertility.

Digestion and nutrition play a key role in just about every aspect of our health, including fertility. What you eat and drink affect the way your body works for better or worse — so let's make sure you understand how to properly nourish yourself.

Kim Ross,MS, RD, CDN, suggests consuming as many high-water-content, nutrient-dense foods as possible — whole foods from the earth. When she counsels fertility clients, she advises them to go with an 80 percent plant-based diet along the lines of the Mediterranean diet because it’s anti-aging and decreases chances of disease. This type of diet improves your overall health, which includes your reproductive health.