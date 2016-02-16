Why I'm Happier, Healthier & Sexier Off Hormonal Birth Control

As a health coach, I often have women tell me that they feel more attractive when they're on hormonal birth control.

I totally get that. I was on oral contraceptives for 10 years and also used to feel like the Pill made my skin clearer and my breasts larger and that therefore, this made me “better-looking."

But it wasn’t until I finally ditched my birth control pill, after years of feeling like I was missing something, that I started to really come into my own. Here are five reasons I truly feel vibrant and sexy post-Pill: