mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Are You Addicted To Sugar? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Dawna Stone
mbg Contributor By Dawna Stone
mbg Contributor
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified health coach, motivational speaker, and creator of the 5-Day Detox and the 14-Day Clean-Eating Program.

 

The average American consumes 22 teaspoons of sugar a day — that’s a lot more than the 6 teaspoons recommended for women. Find out if sugar has a hold on you with our quiz.

Read each question below and answer as truthfully as possible. Keep a tally of you points and add them up when you're finished.

1. When do you crave something sweet?

  • +1 Every now and then but never daily
  • +2 Usually only in the mid-afternoon and evening
  • +3 All day long
Article continues below

2. How would you describe your daily energy levels?

  • +1 Constant and stable level of energy throughout the day
  • +2 Experience mid-afternoon energy crashes
  • +3 Lethargic after big meals

3. How do you describe your weight-loss success?

  • +1 Able to lose weight easily and sufficiently when I put my mind to it
  • +2 Find it difficult to lose weight no matter what I do
  • +3 Gave up trying to lose weight long ago
Article continues below

4. How often do you experience minor to severe headaches?

  • +1 Almost never
  • +2 A few times a week
  • +3 On a daily basis

5. Do you experience frequent mood swings?

  • +1 No, my mood is fairly constant
  • +2 Yes, I find my moods shift, but nothing crazy
  • +3 Absolutely! I just can’t help it!
Article continues below

6. Do you find yourself craving sweets after dinner or before bed?

  • +1 Never
  • +2 Sometimes
  • +3 Always

7. What is your relationship with an open package of sweets?

  • +1 I can have just one and then put the package away
  • +2 Sometimes I forget there is an open package of sweets in my pantry
  • +3 I can’t have just one. If it is open, I tend to finish the entire package.
Article continues below

8. How often do you consume sugary foods like cookies, ice cream, candy, pastries, or other sweet treats?

  • +1 Just a few times a month (or never)
  • +2 A couple of times a week
  • +3 On a daily basis

9. How often do you consume artificial sweeteners?

  • +1 Just a few times a month (or never)
  • +2 A couple of times a week
  • +3 On a daily basis
Article continues below

10. How often do you consume soda or sweet tea?

  • +1 Just a few times a month (or never)
  • +2 A couple of times a week
  • +3 On a daily basis

Now it's time to add up your points.

10-13 points

Congrats! Sugar isn't a problem for you! You are not addicted to sugar and that’s a great feeling. You enjoy it responsibly and don’t miss it when you don’t have it.

14-19 points

Sugar doesn’t control you, but you enjoy the occasional treat or indulgence. The idea of eliminating sugar altogether is a tough one, but when you enjoy it on occasion it prevents you from feeling deprived. Keep doing what you’re doing.

20+ points

Like many Americans, you consume more sugar than you should and it may, unknowingly, control many parts of your life. If you regularly consume sugary, non-nutritious foods like ice cream, baked goods, candy, soda, or fancy coffee drinks, you’ll almost immediately notice positive changes when you reduce or eliminate these items.

You may notice an increase in taste, energy levels becoming more constant, fewer mid-afternoon crashes, and you’ll feel good all day long. By avoiding sugar highs and subsequent crashes, you will keep your body more in balance.

Want to reduce your sugar intake or simply clean up your diet? Join me for my new mbg video course: A 14-Day Clean-Eating Program: How to Kick-Start Weight Loss in Two Weeks.

Not only will we eliminate sugar during the program, but also I’ll give you all the tools you need (recipes included) to clean up your diet, lose weight, and feel great!

Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified health coach, motivational...
Read More
More from the author:
Eat Real, Clean Food To Beat Cravings & Kickstart Weight Loss
Check out A 14-Day Clean Eating Program
Leverage the power of clean eating to lose weight - and keep it off - with this simple and effective two-week program!
View the class
Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified...
Read More

More On This Topic

Food Trends

The Biggest Mistake Most People Make On The Keto Diet, From An RD

Jamie Schneider
The Biggest Mistake Most People Make On The Keto Diet, From An RD
Mental Health

New Research Cites A Few Suggestions To Combat Holiday Moodiness

Eliza Sullivan
New Research Cites A Few Suggestions To Combat Holiday Moodiness
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23657/are-you-addicted-to-sugar-take-this-quiz-to-find-out.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!