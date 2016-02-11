Are You Addicted To Sugar? Take This Quiz To Find Out
The average American consumes 22 teaspoons of sugar a day — that’s a lot more than the 6 teaspoons recommended for women. Find out if sugar has a hold on you with our quiz.
Read each question below and answer as truthfully as possible. Keep a tally of you points and add them up when you're finished.
1. When do you crave something sweet?
- +1 Every now and then but never daily
- +2 Usually only in the mid-afternoon and evening
- +3 All day long
2. How would you describe your daily energy levels?
- +1 Constant and stable level of energy throughout the day
- +2 Experience mid-afternoon energy crashes
- +3 Lethargic after big meals
3. How do you describe your weight-loss success?
- +1 Able to lose weight easily and sufficiently when I put my mind to it
- +2 Find it difficult to lose weight no matter what I do
- +3 Gave up trying to lose weight long ago
4. How often do you experience minor to severe headaches?
- +1 Almost never
- +2 A few times a week
- +3 On a daily basis
5. Do you experience frequent mood swings?
- +1 No, my mood is fairly constant
- +2 Yes, I find my moods shift, but nothing crazy
- +3 Absolutely! I just can’t help it!
6. Do you find yourself craving sweets after dinner or before bed?
- +1 Never
- +2 Sometimes
- +3 Always
7. What is your relationship with an open package of sweets?
- +1 I can have just one and then put the package away
- +2 Sometimes I forget there is an open package of sweets in my pantry
- +3 I can’t have just one. If it is open, I tend to finish the entire package.
8. How often do you consume sugary foods like cookies, ice cream, candy, pastries, or other sweet treats?
- +1 Just a few times a month (or never)
- +2 A couple of times a week
- +3 On a daily basis
9. How often do you consume artificial sweeteners?
- +1 Just a few times a month (or never)
- +2 A couple of times a week
- +3 On a daily basis
10. How often do you consume soda or sweet tea?
- +1 Just a few times a month (or never)
- +2 A couple of times a week
- +3 On a daily basis
Now it's time to add up your points.
10-13 points
Congrats! Sugar isn't a problem for you! You are not addicted to sugar and that’s a great feeling. You enjoy it responsibly and don’t miss it when you don’t have it.
14-19 points
Sugar doesn’t control you, but you enjoy the occasional treat or indulgence. The idea of eliminating sugar altogether is a tough one, but when you enjoy it on occasion it prevents you from feeling deprived. Keep doing what you’re doing.
20+ points
Like many Americans, you consume more sugar than you should and it may, unknowingly, control many parts of your life. If you regularly consume sugary, non-nutritious foods like ice cream, baked goods, candy, soda, or fancy coffee drinks, you’ll almost immediately notice positive changes when you reduce or eliminate these items.
You may notice an increase in taste, energy levels becoming more constant, fewer mid-afternoon crashes, and you’ll feel good all day long. By avoiding sugar highs and subsequent crashes, you will keep your body more in balance.
Want to reduce your sugar intake or simply clean up your diet? Join me for my new mbg video course: A 14-Day Clean-Eating Program: How to Kick-Start Weight Loss in Two Weeks.
Not only will we eliminate sugar during the program, but also I’ll give you all the tools you need (recipes included) to clean up your diet, lose weight, and feel great!