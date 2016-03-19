New Ways To Get More Turmeric (That Aren't Curry)

I'm always looking for new ways to get more of the mighty turmeric into my family's diet.

Touted for its anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties, turmeric has become a staple in our home after I learned about its outstanding credentials.

But how do we eat it without making curry for each meal?

Don’t get me wrong. I love a good curry: rich, spicy, and satisfying with all sorts of wonderful health benefits. But being an Aussie mum with a young family, curry just isn’t part of our everyday repertoire.

So how does this little family incorporate more turmeric into our daily diet? Here are just a few ideas: