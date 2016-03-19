New Ways To Get More Turmeric (That Aren't Curry)
I'm always looking for new ways to get more of the mighty turmeric into my family's diet.
Touted for its anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties, turmeric has become a staple in our home after I learned about its outstanding credentials.
But how do we eat it without making curry for each meal?
Don’t get me wrong. I love a good curry: rich, spicy, and satisfying with all sorts of wonderful health benefits. But being an Aussie mum with a young family, curry just isn’t part of our everyday repertoire.
So how does this little family incorporate more turmeric into our daily diet? Here are just a few ideas:
Butter caramel cough drops
This recipe is based on an Ayurvedic remedy taught to me while studying dietary therapeutics at the Australian Shiatsu College.
Ghee is in the original recipe, but I use butter here, as it's delicious and accessible. My main aim this time was to get rather large amounts of turmeric, pepper, and ginger into my daughters to help them fight off colds.
Turmeric takes on super powers when you combine it with the piperine (found in pepper) and some fat.
My daughters loved them! I made a batch and put some in the freezer. Some tips so the butter doesn't separate:
- use a low heat
- make caramels in small candy molds
- cool and store in the freezer
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 to 2 tablespoons top grade manuka honey
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon ginger
- 3 twists of the pepper grinder
Preparation
1. Melt butter in a bowl over warm water on the stove—don't let the butter get too hot.
2. Take off stove, add honey, and mix till smooth. Add spices and mix thoroughly.
3. Pour into silicon candy molds. Only fill the molds about halfway so they cool quickly without separating.
4. Cool in freezer for half an hour or until solid.
Extra tips: I often add a teaspoon of raw cacao. You could also add nutmeg or cinnamon for more antibacterial yumminess.
Goddess Salt
Made with Himalayan pink salt, turmeric, and rose petals, this is one of the many blends of medicinal salts I put together in our kitchen.
Sprinkle on steamed or roasted veggies for delicious flavor, a health boost, and good vibes!
Ingredients
- 1 cup coarse Himalayan pink salt crystals
- 2 teaspoons turmeric
- 1 teaspoon organic rose petals (chopped finely)
Preparation
Put all ingredients in a mortar and pound with pestle until fine. Taste and add more turmeric to your liking.
Tropical Chia "Sundaes" With Turmeric Salted Caramel
These make a lovely treat on warm summer afternoons.
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped frozen mango
- ½ cup chopped frozen banana
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 cup warm water or herbal tea of your liking
- 1 cup milk kefir or coconut milk
- Honey, to taste
- 1 vanilla pod, scraped
- Nuts and seeds to sprinkle
Turmeric Salted Caramel
Ingredients
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon raw honey
- Himalayan pink salt
Preparation
1. Put chia in a glass pitcher and add warm water (mine was boiling). Stir till combined and allow to sit a few minutes until cool.
2. Add ¾ of the milk of your choosing to chia and sweeten with honey. One teaspoon is normally enough for my daughters, but if you're new to this, add more until it's to your liking.
3. Create a layer of mango at the bottom of the glass.
4. Pour a little of the chia mix from your pitcher on top. It should sit on top of the mango, but don't worry if it doesn't.
5. Add a layer of chopped banana, then more chia, and then kefir if you wish.
6. In a saucepan, melt butter and add honey and turmeric, stirring quickly as the mix bubbles and foams. This should take about 3 to 5 minutes and look golden. Allow to cool slightly. Don't leave the caramel in the pot, as it will harden.
7. When just warm, pour on the top of your "sundae" and sprinkle with pink salt.
