How To Save Money By Going Paleo + The Ultimate Grocery List
When you go paleo, the best way to get started is by clearing out your pantry, fridge, and freezer and re-stocking it with healthy, nourishing ingredients. Here’s an A-Z of how to create your paleo pantry.
The Paleo Pantry
- Almond flour
- Almonds
- Apple cider vinegar
- Balsamic vinegar
- Cacao powder
- Cashews
- Coconut flour
- Coconut milk
- Coconut aminos
- Coconut oil
- Chia seeds
- Licorice root powder
- Honey
- Olive oil
- Pumpkin seeds
- Sea salt
- Sunflower seeds
- Tahini
- Tuna
- Vanilla extract
The Paleo Fridge
- Homemade nut cheese
- Fresh, seasonal vegetables
- Lemons
- Limes
- Nut milks, such as almond or cashew
- Seasonal, low-sugar fruits, such as kiwifruit and berries
- Organic, free-range eggs
The Paleo Freezer
- Bacon
- Bananas
- Berries
- Free-range chicken
- Shrimp
- Stock, homemade
- Soups, homemade
How to Save Money When You Go Paleo
Paleo doesn’t need to be fussy or expensive. With a bit of careful planning and getting to know your food sources, many people actually find that eating the Paleo way actually saves money in the long run.
Here are my top five favorite tips and tricks for how to save money when you go Paleo:
1. Plan your week.
Spend a bit of time on the weekend planning your meals, creating a good shopping list, and then stocking up on the ingredients you need so there’s no need to grab food on the go when you’re in a rush.
2. Cook up a storm on Sunday.
I reckon there’s nothing better than getting into the kitchen with my family to prepare a meal.
That’s why to keep you on track during the week, it’s a great idea to prepare your breakfasts and lunches in advance. We like to roast a free-range, organic chicken on a Sunday and keep it in the fridge so we can pick at it during the week and use it as a staple for salads, lunches, and food on the run.
3. Double or triple your quantities.
The secret to making Paleo work for you initially is all in the planning. By cooking bigger batches of food, you can freeze meals so you can just grab and reheat when you need them.
4. Invest in a chest freezer.
This is one of the best pieces of equipment you’ll ever have. It means you’ll have space to freeze meals and cheaper cuts of meat, which can be slow-cooked or braised for soups and stews.
5. Buy in bulk.
Planning your meals and shopping lists and knowing what you need when you shop means you can buy in bulk.
Save money by stocking up on nuts, seeds, and baking ingredients from bulk bins. Talk to your butcher about whether they can butcher a whole animal for you so that you can freeze all of the parts for use at a later date. (See chest freezer tip above.)
