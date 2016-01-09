3 Simple Mindset Shifts That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

Learning about foods in terms of science creates different categories we have to organize our foods into, and this whole process of measuring and arranging can make us feel restrictive with foods.

Instead, place your focus on which food textures and flavors you like and how those foods make you feel. You'll find that you may be more open to trying different kinds of foods. Shifting your focus can help you stumble upon a mecca of great health foods that you enjoy eating.

Instead of going on another restrictive diet backed with complex scientific information, try exploring what the foods in your environment truly mean to you, how they affect you, and make your judgments.

I discovered new foods that I loved, and was also able to make distinctions between which foods I like more within categories. For example, I found that within grains, I enjoy rice more than bread and that the water content helps me digest better than bread which is dry. So, I started trying other grains that have more water like oatmeal and quinoa for example. Everything is more fun when you think of it as an experiment rather than a permanent change that starts "right now" — you can always go back if you don't like it.

You don't have to eat foods you don't like just because you read that they're healthy. This new understanding will be the basis of what finally brings you to find peace with your food.