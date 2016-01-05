3 All-Natural, DIY Recipes For Beautiful Red Lipstick
Wearing lipstick can make a woman feel bold, smart, sexy, and powerful. When you walk into a store, you'll find every shade of the rainbow and then some, but you'll also find harmful chemicals like lead, chromium, aluminum, and cadmium, all at potentially toxic levels.
Luckily, it's possible to avoid ingesting these toxic elements by making your own toxin-free lipstick!
Getting into the kitchen and making your own lipstick is like the adult version of arts-and-crafts class, but now you're making your own custom-blended lip shades.
Basic Natural Lipstick Recipe
You'll love this one — it's the most basic recipe and you can alter it any way you want to achieve your desired color and intensity.
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon shea butter or cocoa butter
- 1 teaspoon beeswax pastilles
- 1 drop essential oil for scent
- 1 drop red food coloring for a red hue
- ¼ teaspoon organic cocoa powder/cinnamon/turmeric for a brown hue
Preparation
Melt the beeswax, shea/cocoa butter and coconut oil in a glass jar with no lid by placing the jar in a small pot of simmering water. When the mixture has melted completely, take the jar off the heat and add any combination of the color and scent ingredients. Mix well. Use a dropper to carefully transfer the mixture to a glass container (it'll expand a bit as it cools so don't fill it all the way to the top). Store in a cool, dry place.
Red Beet-Based Lipstick
Another way to get a natural, intense red color is to use beetroot.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon sunflower oil
- Dried beet root, finely grated
- 1 tablespoon beeswax
Preparation
Melt the sunflower oil and beeswax in a double boiler or in the microwave. Slowly add the beet root until you've achieved the color you want. Stir constantly. Transfer to a clean glass container and allow the mixture to cool.
All-Natural Lip Balm
For those days you don't want to wear any lip color but still want a way to moisturize your lips, this all-natural lip balm is the way to go.
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon beeswax beads
- 3 teaspoons sweet almond or olive oil
- Up to ⅛ of a teaspoon essential oil (cinnamon, peppermint, or lavender)
Preparation
Melt wax and oil together over low heat while stirring gently. Remove the mixture from heat and allow to cool for several minutes. Add the essential oil and mix well. Pour the mixture into clean containers and let cool completely.
