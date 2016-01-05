mindbodygreen

Dismiss

3 All-Natural, DIY Recipes For Beautiful Red Lipstick

Sasha Brown
Written by Sasha Brown

Photo by Stocksy

Wearing lipstick can make a woman feel bold, smart, sexy, and powerful. When you walk into a store, you'll find every shade of the rainbow and then some, but you'll also find harmful chemicals like lead, chromium, aluminum, and cadmium, all at potentially toxic levels.

Luckily, it's possible to avoid ingesting these toxic elements by making your own toxin-free lipstick!

Getting into the kitchen and making your own lipstick is like the adult version of arts-and-crafts class, but now you're making your own custom-blended lip shades.

Basic Natural Lipstick Recipe

You'll love this one — it's the most basic recipe and you can alter it any way you want to achieve your desired color and intensity.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon shea butter or cocoa butter
  • 1 teaspoon beeswax pastilles
  • 1 drop essential oil for scent
  • 1 drop red food coloring for a red hue
  • ¼ teaspoon organic cocoa powder/cinnamon/turmeric for a brown hue

Preparation

Melt the beeswax, shea/cocoa butter and coconut oil in a glass jar with no lid by placing the jar in a small pot of simmering water. When the mixture has melted completely, take the jar off the heat and add any combination of the color and scent ingredients. Mix well. Use a dropper to carefully transfer the mixture to a glass container (it'll expand a bit as it cools so don't fill it all the way to the top). Store in a cool, dry place.

Article continues below

Red Beet-Based Lipstick

Another way to get a natural, intense red color is to use beetroot.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon sunflower oil
  • Dried beet root, finely grated
  • 1 tablespoon beeswax

Preparation

Melt the sunflower oil and beeswax in a double boiler or in the microwave. Slowly add the beet root until you've achieved the color you want. Stir constantly. Transfer to a clean glass container and allow the mixture to cool.

Article continues below

All-Natural Lip Balm

For those days you don't want to wear any lip color but still want a way to moisturize your lips, this all-natural lip balm is the way to go.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon beeswax beads
  • 3 teaspoons sweet almond or olive oil
  • Up to ⅛ of a teaspoon essential oil (cinnamon, peppermint, or lavender)

Preparation

Melt wax and oil together over low heat while stirring gently. Remove the mixture from heat and allow to cool for several minutes. Add the essential oil and mix well. Pour the mixture into clean containers and let cool completely.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sasha Brown
Sasha Brown
Sasha Brown is a widely experienced content writer with a zeal for the natural things in life. Also a certified herbalist, she has injected pure naturalism into her diet by eating...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Ingredient Could Be One Of The Best Ways To Detox Your Skin & Body

Stephanie Eckelkamp
This Ingredient Could Be One Of The Best Ways To Detox Your Skin & Body
Beauty

I Got An Eyelash Perm & Tint—Here's Why I Prefer It To Lash Extensions

Lindsay Kellner
I Got An Eyelash Perm & Tint—Here's Why I Prefer It To Lash Extensions
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23172/3-allnatural-diy-recipes-for-beautiful-red-lipstick.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!