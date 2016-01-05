3 All-Natural, DIY Recipes For Beautiful Red Lipstick

Wearing lipstick can make a woman feel bold, smart, sexy, and powerful. When you walk into a store, you'll find every shade of the rainbow and then some, but you'll also find harmful chemicals like lead, chromium, aluminum, and cadmium, all at potentially toxic levels.

Luckily, it's possible to avoid ingesting these toxic elements by making your own toxin-free lipstick!

Getting into the kitchen and making your own lipstick is like the adult version of arts-and-crafts class, but now you're making your own custom-blended lip shades.