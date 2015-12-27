6 Ancient Remedies To Help Alkalize Your Body & Mind

Balance is key to a healthy life and state of mind, and that sentiment couldn't be truer than when it comes to the pH levels of the body.

A measure of how acidic or alkaline something is, the pH scale is an important tool for taking care of ourselves since many believe that an acidic body is a magnet for illness, cancer, and early aging. When your pH levels are off, the cells of the endocrine glands suffer, compromising all systems in the body.

In Ayurveda, classic Pitta afflictions like stress, anger, and impatience can cause the mind to become acidic, which then manifests in the body as heartburn, acid reflux, and hair loss. These seemingly temporary conditions can have negative implications on long-term health as prolonged acidity can lead to serious medical conditions like IBS, ulcers, and chronic indigestion.

The total pH scale ranges from 1 (most acidic) to 14 (most alkaline), with 7 considered to be neutral. The ideal pH for the human body is 7.30 to 7.45, which is slightly alkaline. Any number below this range means the body is acidic and this could spell trouble down the line. You can easily measure your pH level regularly via purchasable litmus strips. Or, if you're experiencing any of the conditions listed above, it's probably that your body is already trying to tell you something isn't right in terms of your pH.

Fortunately, we can all use simple, natural remedies to keep our pH levels in balance. The ancient science of Ayurveda offers ways to keep our Pitta in balance, in turn keeping our minds and bodies alkaline. Here are six you can do for yourself.