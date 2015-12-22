16 Things People With Beautiful, Clear Skin Do Every Day
Everyone has that friend with perfect skin who, when asked how she achieves such a flawless visage, giggles and says she doesn't actually do anything.
Well, I'm calling bullshit. Yes, there are people who've been genetically blessed, but it's near impossible to sustain great skin without at least a little effort. And while a clear, glowing face isn't a one-size-fits-all kind of thing, there are basic things everyone can do to promote the health and wellness of their bodies' largest organ.
Here, we've rounded up 16 habits from women we know who not only look great but feel great about their skin because they make it a point to take care of it. So, what's the big secret? There isn't one. It's just a question of committing to a daily (and nightly!) routine that works for you.
Nothing on this list is insane, expensive, or exclusive. Rather, each is something small and totally doable, easily added to your regimen.
So here are 16 things women with glow-y, flawless skin always do. Pretty soon, you might be "that friend" with the perfect skin.
1. They look at what their skin needs on a daily basis.
"I'm all about assessing what my skin needs on a day-to-day basis as opposed to sticking to a strict, rigid routine. There are some mornings when I will wake up feeling super dehydrated and my skin reflects that. When that's the case, I will lather on some of cream and let it soak in. If I'm breaking out, I might use some toner. And if I am feeling really normal, I'll just wash with water (about 20 to 30 splashes) and pat dry. In other words, in the morning it's important to look in the mirror and see what your skin needs, not just blindly apply the same products all the time." — Adina Grigore, founder of S.W. Basics
2. They massage their faces.
"I give myself a thorough facial massage at least once a week. This helps to release tension, increase circulation, and encourage lymph drainage for skin detox!" — Britta Plug, holistic esthetician
3. They eat for their skin.
"I start every day with a mug of bone broth. It’s loaded with the building blocks of collagen, so it’s like a dose of liquid Botox ... In the evening, I snack on blueberries, which are loaded with anthocyanins that strengthen the skin’s collagen matrix." — Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, nutritionist and anti-aging expert
4. They keep it simple.
"I keep it really simple at night, because while you sleep your skin does so much regeneration on its own (I prefer not to get in the way of that process). I'm super-duper into two of our newest products: Rosewater Spray and Lavender Hydrosol, both of which are like skin comfort food at the end of a long day. They help refresh, tone, cleanse, and hydrate the skin, plus they've got some aromatherapy benefits, too (good for budding insomniacs like me). But that's it — I'm not into coating products on that feel excessive and don't offer obvious results." — Adina Grigore
5. They get their blood flowing.
"Before bed, I do a little trick I learned from my good friend Kathy Smith, a fitness expert. She recommends standing on your head for a few minutes every day (or lying on a bed with your head hanging down over the edge) so you can get a cleansing rush of blood to your face and whoosh away toxins." — Dr. Kellyann Petrucci
6. They stay hydrated.
"I can't talk about having good skin without adding how important it is to drink filtered water, coconut water, and green and herbal tea. I also put a scoop of organic wheatgrass in my breakfast shake every morning, which is chock full of chlorophyll, known to help slow down the aging process." — Britanie Faith, natural beauty advocate and makeup artist
7. They use products in the right order.
"I always apply oil on my face after cleansing and moisturizing at night. It helps to create a moisture barrier by sealing in the moisturizer. My skin is so soft when I wake up in the morning!" — Erika Yamaguchi, esthetician and founder of Erika Yamaguchi Skin
8. They embrace oil.
"I never wash my face with soap in the mornings. Having cleansed the evening before, I'm not worried about accumulation of dirt, and I simply use a warm washcloth (a fresh one every morning!), and gently cleanse my skin in the shower using circular motions. Doing this enables me to retain the necessary natural oils that my skin generates as it recovers overnight, and to prevent overdrying (and sub-surface cracks) that can significantly add to skin damage during the day." — Shrankhla Holecek, founder of Uma Oils
9. They focus on healing their skin at the end of the day.
"Think of the nighttime as the time to use products. I use a gentle cleanser every night, and if I'm using masks or gentle exfoliants, night is the time to do it." — Antonia Balfour, skin acupuncturist and herbalist
10. They rely on nature for ingredients.
"I swear by rosewater. I spray it on my face first thing in the morning, and right after I wash my face in the evening. It is hydrating, nourishing, refreshing, uplifting, and rejuvenating." — Kate Eckman, model and motivational speaker
11. They raid their kitchen for skin care ingredients.
"When I take off my makeup, I rub some avocado oil — a collagen booster — into my skin. I also rub virgin coconut oil on my face, because it’s rich in the same lauric acid that high-end skin creams contain — without the high price." — Dr. Kellyann Petrucci
12. They know how to fake a good night's sleep ...
"If I haven't slept well the night before (and my skin and under-eyes are showing the signs), I do alternating ice-water and warm-water splashes (7 to 10 of each). This really invigorates the skin and blood flow to the face, erasing signs of exhaustion. I also ice my face as often as I can in the a.m. It shrinks pores and helps under-eye darkness." — Shrankhla Holecek
13. ... but they also know how important sleep is for skin.
"Not only does getting enough sleep every night keep me from being a total basket case the next day, it also ensures that my skin looks its best. If I'm exhausted, the first place I notice it is on my face. If I'm well-rested, I feel better physically and mentally, which in turn is reflected in my skin. Getting seven to eight hours every night also means more time for my products to sink in and do their jobs. Beauty sleep is real, people!" — Allie White, mbg beauty editor
14. They change their pillowcases.
"[I] make sure to change [my] pillowcase cover every few days ... an unclean pillowcase can lead to bacterial growth and acne. Additionally, the hair products we use can rub off onto our bedding throughout the night, causing even more residue to accumulate." — Eileen Fedyna, naturopathic health consultant
15. They take care of their gut.
"I take probiotics before bed. Bedtime has always seemed like the ideal time for probiotics, because that's when my body gets a break from digesting other food. And keeping your gut in great shape is absolutely one of the keys to getting your best skin!" — Jolene Hart, health and beauty coach, author
16. They know that beauty comes from what's inside.
"If you're happy, confident, and smiling, people won't notice or focus on an occasional pimple. Beauty begins from the inside out and that's a fact!" — Britanie Faith
