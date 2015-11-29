My Double Life As A High-Functioning Alcoholic (And How I Finally Found Happiness)

For most of my mid-30s and early 40s, it looked like I had it all together.

I had a six-figure dream job that allowed me to work from home and travel the world. I had a beautiful wife and newborn son. We lived in a new house and had a couple of luxury cars in the garage. We enjoyed vacationing in Fiji, France, and Italy.

Sounds like the good life, right? But inside, it was a far different story. I was living a double life and hiding a dark secret. I was a high-functioning alcoholic.

It began innocently enough. Because of my extensive business travels, on most nights I was socializing with colleagues or entertaining clients. Often our consumption was excessive, but I knew my limits and made it a point not to embarrass myself.

But over time, I found more and more excuses to drink. Not just socially or at happy hours and client dinners, but before and after.

I might have thought I was still high-functioning, but in truth I was barely functioning. I was coasting along at work, not giving the same effort I once had. The relationship I had with my co-workers and senior management began to suffer as a result. At home, I was often mentally checked out, and not putting the necessary time and energy into my relationships with my wife and son.

And there were health issues, too. With the excessive drinking, poor sleep, terrible eating habits, and lack of exercise, I ballooned until I was forty pounds overweight. The excess weight resulted in a blood disorder and severe back pain issues that I still deal with today.

These are a few of the the excuses I made for my excessive drinking.