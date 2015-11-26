The ONE Diet That Healed My Daughter's Gut (After Years Of Miserable Food Allergies)

It was early 2002 when my 16-year-old daughter, Maci, climbed out of bed and stumbled into the kitchen. “How do you feel this morning?” I asked.

Her response broke me. “I never feel good anymore, Mom," she said. "I feel bad all the time. My stomach hurts after everything I eat.”

What had happened to my daughter? Although previously healthy, she had suddenly started to develop food allergies as a young teenager. Lately, everything she ate seemed to bother her. The constant sharp pains and bloating after every meal was making her miserable and depressed.

The doctors we saw weren't helpful. Their only suggestion was to remove Maci's gallbladder and see if that would help. I was frustrated with the lack of answers.

Because my daughter was in pain, I was in pain. And I was on a mission to help her feel better.

So one morning after watching her struggle to eat breakfast, I called an acquaintance who I considered to be knowledgeable about health. What happened next changed the course of Maci’s health.

“Cultured food helps with digestion," the woman advised. "You should feed your daughter a cultured food at every meal, and see if it makes a difference.”