6 Super-Easy Ways To Boost Your Metabolism After 40 (Yes, It’s Possible!)

If you’re over 40, you might have noticed it’s a lot easier to gain a few pounds than it is to drop them. The foods you enjoyed all your life suddenly stick to your waistline like magnets.

That’s because, starting at 30, you begin to lose about 0.5 percent of your muscle mass, your body’s main calorie-burning tissue, every year.

Gulp! But don’t worry; there’s some good news. Research shows that you can fire up your metabolism — and say goodbye to love handles — with a simple diet and a regular muscle-building exercise.

Here’s how: