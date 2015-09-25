Use This Guided Visualization Practice To Finally Lose Weight
Can you name three things you love about your body right now? If it is easier for you to name three things you "hate" about your body than three things you truly enjoy, then please keep reading. Your body is an instrument, not an ornament. Without it you would not be able to taste food, feel sunshine on your skin or enjoy the thrill of a new adventure. The visualization below will help you let go of body shame for good and gives you specific breath work and homework assignments so you can step into and appreciate your ideal body.
For more tips on how to use visualization to change your life, check out my course, Guided Visualizations: How To Overcome Your Fears, Excel At Work & Have Mind-Blowing Sex.