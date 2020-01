12 Ways We All Contribute To Rape Culture Without Realizing It

This reinforces the idea that women must present themselves in a way that caters to the male gaze. Women must act as if men are looking for reasons to take advantage of them. We get angry that some Muslim women are expected to wear hijabs, but we still send girls home because their skirts don't hit their knees. It's a contradiction. We still want to control what women wear.

When we violate people's privacy.

Also, if a woman shares an intimate photo of herself with someone she trusts, it’s a form of rape if that person then shares it with other people. It’s a violation of the woman’s body. So when that TMZ article that reveals the nude (!!!) photos of Jennifer Lawrence without her permission, it's our job not to click. “She shouldn’t have sent it” is not an appropriate response. The issue lies with the person who took advantage of her and those of us who choose to look.

When we objectify women.

When we call a woman a “bitch,” we dehumanize her. She is seen as less than human and therefore worthy of being raped. The music industry does a lot of this — and no, it’s not just Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.” We see it across all genres (country singer Luke Bryan says he enjoyed "Chasin’ every girl that wasn’t fast enough" in his song "Bad Brothers"), but it's particularly rampant in rap music.

It’s easy to think, “Oh, a song is just a song,” but when Snoop Dogg says, “Bitches ain’t sh*t but hoes and tricks / Lick on these nuts and suck the d*ck” (in a song that's considered the anthem of the '90s), we can't deny that it affected a generation of minds.

When people use this kind of language, it “teaches women that their bodies are there to be consumed,” explains Bowman. “And it teaches men that women are primarily objects of consumption. Women apparently exist to be used.”

And of course, this issue isn't confined to just the music industry. Bad behavior happens every day on the streets of New York City. No, calling a woman “sexy” on the street is not a compliment, weird cat-caller. You’re enforcing the idea that she's walking past you for the primary purpose of your enjoyment. Get outta here.

When we body-shame.

Again, our bodies are not here to be consumed. As Lena Dunham aptly put it, “[A body] is a vessel [we’ve] been given to move through this life. … [It’s] a tool to do the stuff [we] need to do, but not the be all and end all of [our] existence.”