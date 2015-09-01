An All-Natural Technique To Remove Hair (No Shaving Required!)
When it comes to all-natural beauty trends, I’m the first to try new things. From avocado egg yolk hair masks to oil pulling, if someone’s recommending it, I’m willing to give it a go.
So when I stumbled across the ancient middle-eastern practice of sugaring for hair removal, I was shocked I'd never heard of it before. Although I’m not usually one for waxing, the fact that sugaring existed as an all-natural option piqued my interest — I knew I had to give it a try.
What is it?
Sugaring is a hair removal technique that started in Persia around 1900 BC. (Anything that stands the test of time for that long has to be good, right?) As its name suggests, sugaring was originally performed with melted sugar or honey and the goal was to remove unwanted hair from the body without sticking to the skin.
The consistency is thick, like honey, which makes it effective at grabbing hair follicles by the root (as opposed to just breaking them mid-shaft), without being too sticky or hard to use. Though many salons offer sugaring as a hair removal option alongside waxing, it's also available for purchase or if you're feeling DIY, incredibly easy to make (see a method below!).
Who should use it?
What sets sugaring apart from traditional waxing methods is that sugaring removes hair follicles at the root without sticking to your skin, making it much less painful than other treatments you may have tried. It’s a great hair removal option for people with sensitive skin (like me!), anyone who finds waxing uncomfortable or those who want an all-natural, earth-friendly alternative.
How do I use it?
For my first sugaring adventure, I chose to purchase a gel version. But you can absolutely make your own. Here's how:
- In a sauce pot, combine 2 cups granulated sugar, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and 1/4 cup water.
- Heat and mix until the sugar has dissolved.
- Continue to let it boil, stirring until the mixture turns a light gold color (about 244 degrees F, roughly 10-12 minutes).
- Let the mixture cool to room temperature, then use a wooden spatula to spread it evenly on the desired area in the direction of hair growth.
- Let it sit for a bit to "melt" into your pores, and then use cloth strips to remove the sugar and hair by pulling in the opposite direction of growth.
You can do this to any part of your body, just use caution on especially sensitive (bikini line) or small (eyebrows) areas.
Is it effective?
To answer the most important question of all, yes! In my experience, the effects of sugaring last for weeks and with repeated use, can last up to six weeks before it's time to go again.
The fact that sugaring’s all-natural is icing on the cake, and I can always feel good about the fact that I’m using natural ingredients as opposed to harsh chemicals often found in standard waxes.
