mindbodygreen

Dismiss

An All-Natural Technique To Remove Hair (No Shaving Required!)

Maya McDonald
Written by Maya McDonald

When it comes to all-natural beauty trends, I’m the first to try new things. From avocado egg yolk hair masks to oil pulling, if someone’s recommending it, I’m willing to give it a go.

So when I stumbled across the ancient middle-eastern practice of sugaring for hair removal, I was shocked I'd never heard of it before. Although I’m not usually one for waxing, the fact that sugaring existed as an all-natural option piqued my interest — I knew I had to give it a try.

What is it?

Sugaring is a hair removal technique that started in Persia around 1900 BC. (Anything that stands the test of time for that long has to be good, right?) As its name suggests, sugaring was originally performed with melted sugar or honey and the goal was to remove unwanted hair from the body without sticking to the skin.

The consistency is thick, like honey, which makes it effective at grabbing hair follicles by the root (as opposed to just breaking them mid-shaft), without being too sticky or hard to use. Though many salons offer sugaring as a hair removal option alongside waxing, it's also available for purchase or if you're feeling DIY, incredibly easy to make (see a method below!).

Who should use it?

What sets sugaring apart from traditional waxing methods is that sugaring removes hair follicles at the root without sticking to your skin, making it much less painful than other treatments you may have tried. It’s a great hair removal option for people with sensitive skin (like me!), anyone who finds waxing uncomfortable or those who want an all-natural, earth-friendly alternative.

How do I use it?

For my first sugaring adventure, I chose to purchase a gel version. But you can absolutely make your own. Here's how:

  • In a sauce pot, combine 2 cups granulated sugar, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and 1/4 cup water.
  • Heat and mix until the sugar has dissolved.
  • Continue to let it boil, stirring until the mixture turns a light gold color (about 244 degrees F, roughly 10-12 minutes).
  • Let the mixture cool to room temperature, then use a wooden spatula to spread it evenly on the desired area in the direction of hair growth.
  • Let it sit for a bit to "melt" into your pores, and then use cloth strips to remove the sugar and hair by pulling in the opposite direction of growth.

You can do this to any part of your body, just use caution on especially sensitive (bikini line) or small (eyebrows) areas.

Is it effective?

To answer the most important question of all, yes! In my experience, the effects of sugaring last for weeks and with repeated use, can last up to six weeks before it's time to go again.

The fact that sugaring’s all-natural is icing on the cake, and I can always feel good about the fact that I’m using natural ingredients as opposed to harsh chemicals often found in standard waxes.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Maya McDonald
Maya McDonald
Maya McDonald is a stylish social media pro living out her dreams in Chicago. When she’s not creating content for brands, she can be found penning Charmingly Styled and writing for a...

More On This Topic

Beauty

For Your Shiniest, Most Lush Hair Yet, One Of These Will Do The Trick

Alexandra Engler
For Your Shiniest, Most Lush Hair Yet, One Of These Will Do The Trick
Beauty

Do You Need A Scalp Detox? An Expert-Approved Tip To Find The Right One

Jamie Schneider
Do You Need A Scalp Detox? An Expert-Approved Tip To Find The Right One
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-21213/an-allnatural-technique-to-remove-hair-no-shaving-required.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!