I Tested 7 Natural Ways To Fall Asleep. Here's What ACTUALLY Worked

For most of my life, I've had a hard time falling asleep. My mind seems to light up with random thoughts, worries, and stresses as soon as my head hits the pillow.

There was a phase when I relied heavily on reruns of The Office to drown out my noisy brain. But eventually I reached a stage when listening to the drama of Jim and Pam's relationship no longer cut it.

I turned to a few lifestyle changes like less caffeine, regular exercise, and a meditation practice (although irregular), which seemed to help.

Inevitably, there are still nights when despite how tired I am, I'm kept awake thinking about that email I forgot to send. I started to look for quick fixes for those times when I find myself wide awake at midnight, wishing for nothing more than to seamlessly drift off.

I tested seven natural tricks and methods designed to help me both fall asleep and get more restful sleep. But first, I laid some basic ground rules to make sure my sleep experiment wasn't altered by any big issues before testing out other natural methods.