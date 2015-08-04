How To Care For Your Skin Based On Your Zodiac Sign

From the beginning of civilization, humans have looked to the stars and planets to track cycles of time and energy patterns. Astrology shows us how the energy of our birth and planetary alignment influence our nature, pointing out our possibilities and challenges. While your sign can shed light on your love life and career, it can also be useful when interpreting what ingredients to use on your skin.

Here are my interpretations of the zodiac signs and skin care recommendations for each one. No matter the sign you were born under, always use natural, organic beauty and personal care products. Nature provides all the necessary ingredients, just like the stars provide the path for your life!

March 21 - April 19

A fire sign, Aries is strong and tough. You're ambitious, determined, hot-headed, prone to flushing, rashes and skin breakouts.

Remedy: Cool down your inner heat by keeping face toners and mists in the refrigerator. Spray frequently throughout the day for aromatherapeutic lifts and to keep your “inner ram” cool as a cucumber!

Best ingredients: Aloe vera, rose, cucumber, chamomile, lavender and frankincense. Rose hip seed oil is a perfect facial oil for you, just remember less is more for the overly zealous fire sign!

April 20 — May 20

Earth sign Taurus tends to be conservative, patient, sometimes stubborn and can get stuck in routines that no longer work for them. (You know you don’t like change!)

Remedy: Switch up your skincare routine! If you’re not seeing the results you want, try something new. With a tendency toward itchy and dry skin, exfoliation is extra important for you. Try a DIY scrub with coconut oil and organic sugar.

Best ingredients: Sea buckthorn, argan, sesame oil, sweet almond oil or tamanu oil to give your skin extra hydration and put back that glow into your cheeks.

May 21 — June 20

Air sign Gemini tends to be indecisive, inquisitive and changeable. For the sake of your skin, stick to a plan!

Remedy: Consistency in your skincare routine is a good thing, so make sure to find something that works for you and see it through. Geminis are also prone to respiratory allergies, so choose skin care products with minimal ingredients so as not so agitate your throat and lungs.

Best ingredients: Rose water, aloe vera, sweet almond and jojoba oils would be perfectly nurturing.

June 21 — July 22

The most unpredictable of all the signs, Cancer is a water sign. Caring, nurturing and diplomatic one minute, then emotional, intense and prone to irritability the next. Could it be hormone issues?

Remedy: Let’s balance things out here! Water retention seems to be a problem as well as skin sensitivity.

Best ingredients: Macadamia, jojoba and sesame oils. Touted as a "miracle plant," geranium oil has also been know to assist the body in naturally balancing hormones, help with swelling, water retention and aging skin.

Leo July 23 — August 22

Leo, a fire sign, is confident, creative and can be a bit bossy because of the dominant nature of this sign. You can be vain and are inclined to buy into the claims of quick solutions to skincare issues.

Remedy: Don’t get caught up in the hype of unfounded beauty claims; remember that true beauty is cultivated from the inside-out. Add healthy, whole foods into your diet instead of wasting time on beauty fads.

Best ingredients: Enjoy natural products that contain sea buckthorn and jojoba oils. Rose, queen of the flowers, also suits the powerful Leo constitution. For the Leo who cares very much about their looks, rose essential oils are full of antioxidant activity to assist with the fading of scars and help heal skin.

August 23 — September 22

Earth sign Virgo is intelligent, practical, down to earth and tends to be quite the perfectionist. This can be draining, as you like to over-analyze which can lead to stress and indecisiveness.

Remedy: Treat yourself to some beauty pampering. Choose skin care products that contain rose, chamomile, sandalwood and frankincense, all of which help to soothe feelings of being overwhelmed and stressed out. Herbal facial steams will help you unwind and relax.

Best ingredients: Camomile, lavender, rose and orange are all calming ingredients that will let you focus on yourself.

September 23 — October 22

The Libra, an air sign, is charming, romantic and non-confrontational. You see both sides of everything, sometimes leading to indecision.

Remedy: Commit to a skin care routine (even if only for a few weeks) and you'll notice a difference in your complexion.

Best ingredients: Because you love all things beautiful, romantic and exotic, choose skincare products with those qualities. Opt for some of the more luxurious facial oils such as argan, prickly pear seed, macadamia and pomegranate. You are ruled by Venus, after all!

October 23 — November 21

Scorpio, a water sign, is passionate, loyal, intense, emotional and sensual, but you can also be strong willed, jealous and equally as stubborn.

Remedy: Forgive yourself and others. Start by soften yourself with all-over body oil.

Best ingredients: Use oils containing patchouli, sandalwood and lavender to massage your body. Use anti-aging macadamia nut oil for your face as it has rejuvenating properties

November 22 — December 21

As a fire sign, Sagittarius has an adventurous, independent spirit. Never one to shy away from taking risks, you bring excitement to any event with your generosity and friendliness, but you're also prone to impatience.

Remedy: Because of a tendency toward impatience and a restless nature, structuring a disciplined skin care routine is paramount. Cool the heat with splashes of cold filtered water upon wakening. Follow with a facial toner such that offers anti-anxiety aromatherapy benefits. Because you tend toward the extravagant, let’s keep your regimen simple to balance your nature.

Best ingredients: With a propensity for tension and stress, you’ll want to keep your regimen simple. The best oils for you are argan, coconut, olive and grapeseed.

December 22 — January 19

Earth sign Capricorn is driven and has an intense desire to succeed. You reach your goals because of fierce ambition and logical understanding of the road to success. Underneath the Capricorn's cool exterior hides a sympathetic and loyal heart.

Remedy: You need to make time for yourself and your self-care routine. All work and no play are making you hold onto grudges, so it's important to remember that not everything has to perfect all the time. Simplify and scale down your routine.

Best ingredients: Look for anxiety-reducing aromatherapy essential oils such as lavender, peppermint and geranium. Uplifting scents like lemon, sandalwood and rosemary can relieve your worrisome personality. Perfect facial oils for you are the deeply hydrating pomegranate, macadamia, tamanu, argan and rosehip seed oils

January 20 — February 18

Air sign Aquarius is the spontaneous free spirit who’s ready at a moment’s notice to go anywhere. You welcome change; boredom is the enemy. Unconventional in nature, you crave fun and excitement but have difficulty with mundane, repetitive tasks.

Remedy: Because of the rebellious tendency for convention, you need full freedom of expression. For your skin care routine, opt for something uncomplicated. A few splashes of water on your face in the morning followed by argan oil, a bit of sunscreen and you’re good to go. You don’t have time for routines and your unconventional personality rebels when you’re forced to comply.

Best ingredients: Look for essential oils of rose, neroli and especially lemon added to sweet almond oil for body massage. For facial oils use tamanu, grape seed, macadamia and jojoba.

February 19 — March 20

Water sign Pisces is the dreamer of the zodiac. One of the most creative, empathetic and intuitive of the signs, you dislike confrontation and react strongly to the moods of others.

Remedy: Due to your selfless nature, it's easy for you to get physically worn down. Time for some grounding and self nurturing essential oils to bring you back to home base.

Best ingredients: Bergamot, rosemary, ylang ylang, lemon and patchouli are supportive for you. Face oils that contain jojoba, olive, and sweet almond oil are a good choice as well.

Photo: Stocksy, Shutterstock

Loved this post and want to dive deeper into astrology? You're in luck. Check out mindbodygreen's newest course, Astrology Fundamentals: How To Take Charge Of Your Destiny & Rock Your Relationships.