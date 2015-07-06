The Best All-Natural Insect Repellents For You (And Your Dog, Too!)
With regards to bugs, I’m very much a NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) sort of person. That said, I don’t want to smell like citronella, either.
Fortunately, there are many, many options when it comes to naturally repelling insects. Essential oils come from plants and, in an evolutionary sense the essential oils are how plants naturally keep bugs away. With these simple but effective recipes, we harness that same natural power to keep bugs (mosquitoes, ticks, fleas) away from ourselves and our pets.
Note: Essential oils work incredibly well for dogs, but always test in small amounts first to make sure your dog doesn’t have any adverse reactions. Some essential oils are toxic to dogs so please keep recipes for them nice and simple.
Spray-On Base Mix For People
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup distilled water
- 1/4 cup of either witch hazel or organic vodka (this works as a fixative)
- 4 ounce spray bottle
Insect-Repellent For People #1
Ingredients
- 45 drops eucalyptus essential oil
- 15 drops cedarwood essential oil
- 15 drops lavender essential oil
- 9 drops rosemary essential oil
Add this blend to the Spray-On Base Mix. Shake well before each use. Can be applied directly to skin. Reapply every two hours.
Insect-Repellent For People #2
Ingredients
- 8 drops lemongrass essential oil
- 15 drops geranium essential oil
- 30 drops peppermint essential oil
- 35 drops thyme essential oil
Add this blend to the Spray-On Base Mix. Shake well before each use. Can be applied directly to skin. Reapply every two hours.
Spray-On Base Mix For Dogs
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup distilled water
- 1/4 cup either witch hazel or organic vodka
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 4 ounce spray bottle
Insect-Repellent For Dogs #1
Ingredients
- 15 drops geranium essential oil
- 25 drops cedarwood essential oil
Add this blend to the Spray-On Base Mix for Dogs. Shake well before each use. Can be applied directly to fur or skin. Reapply every four hours.
Insect-Repellent For Dogs #2
Ingredients
- 15 drops lemon eucalyptus essential oil
- 20 drops lavender essential oil
Add this blend to the Spray-On Base Mix for Dogs. Shake well before each use. Can be applied directly to fur or skin. Reapply every four hours.
