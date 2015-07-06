The Best All-Natural Insect Repellents For You (And Your Dog, Too!)

With regards to bugs, I’m very much a NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) sort of person. That said, I don’t want to smell like citronella, either.

Fortunately, there are many, many options when it comes to naturally repelling insects. Essential oils come from plants and, in an evolutionary sense the essential oils are how plants naturally keep bugs away. With these simple but effective recipes, we harness that same natural power to keep bugs (mosquitoes, ticks, fleas) away from ourselves and our pets.

Note: Essential oils work incredibly well for dogs, but always test in small amounts first to make sure your dog doesn’t have any adverse reactions. Some essential oils are toxic to dogs so please keep recipes for them nice and simple.

Spray-On Base Mix For People

Ingredients