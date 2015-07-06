Boozy Weekend Got You Down? Here's A 1-Day Hormonal Reset

There’s no getting around it: alcohol does a number on our bodies — including exacerbating hormonal issues like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, fibroids and endometriosis.

But I’m not here to make you feel guilty for having a glass of wine. Really!

Rather, I want to make sure your next period is problem-free. You shouldn't have to deal with severe PMS or spend a week in cramptown just because you threw your hormones off over the weekend.

How Alcohol Impacts Your Hormones

Women retain fluids longer than men, and metabolize the chemicals in alcohol at a slower rate. That means that in general, the impact of alcohol is much stronger on women.

At the same time, alcohol forces the liver to dip into your store of antioxidants and vitamin C to break it down — leaving you vitamin and mineral deficient. It's also dehydrating, and you lose hormone-balancing magnesium and B vitamins.

Plus, alcohol raises your estrogen levels, which can worsen symptoms of estrogen-dominant health issues like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, fibroids and endometriosis.

And although we tend to reach for a drink when we want to feel happy or sexy, alcohol is actually a depressant — it drains the adrenals and causes you to feel tired and down.

Lastly, alcohol disrupts your blood sugar function. And when we drink, we also tend to make unhealthy food choices, which further exacerbates the problem.

But this time around, skip the greasy hangover diner bit and give my protocol a try instead. You’ll feel up to speed sooner, and you won’t give yourself a serious case of PMS later on.

Your Post-Drinking 1-Day Hormone Recovery Protocol

First thing in the morning: