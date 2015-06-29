7 Reasons You’re Exhausted All The Time

Last week I was exhausted. My routine was off, and while I had fun (date nights, wellness events, and a random afternoon excursion), I was exhausted. Then, while searching the Internet one night, I was elated to find an article roughly titled “Here’s Why You’re Exhausted.” Synchronicity! This listicle will tell me exactly what I need to do!

But no. It was an article extolling the virtues of superfoods, gluten-free grains, and a dairy-free lifestyle. Was this information important and valuable? Sure. Was it what I wanted? Not so much.

Could you make a case that my rekindled love of cheese might have played a role in my lethargy, and mild disdain, for the article? Absolutely maybe.

But what I really needed was for someone to sit me down and tell me exactly what I'd tell a client in my situation. Here are seven reasons you're exhausted all the time (that have nothing to do with food).

1. Your relationships suck.

No, not everyone in your life needs to go. You don’t need to start from scratch. You don’t need to write one of those overly-dramatic “I’m cleaning out my Facebook friends and you’ve made the cut” posts I often see (and always wish I hadn’t).

Maybe only some people suck. Or maybe you’re spending too much time with the people who drain your energy, and/or too little time with the people who energize you. If you’re feeling dragged down by negative people, it may be time to set some boundaries and do an energetic cleanse. Even if it’s just temporary, take stock, cut cords, and feel good.