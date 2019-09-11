A Simple, All-Natural Technique For Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes

It's one of those things we all know we should do, but rarely take the time to do it. But dirty brushes not only perform worse, but can lead to a lot of skin issues.

"Your natural oils, bacteria, makeup, dead skin cells, dirt, and grime accumulate on on the brush, and then you are just reapplying that on a daily basis," says holistic dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., founder of Resilient Health Institute. "This can lead to a lot of skin issues—acne, contact dermatitis, infections—but then from a functional aspect the brushes aren't going to work."

Makeup artists agree too: "Cleaning brushing is a must: They collect bacteria over time and can just get really nasty, especially ones that apply creamy makeup," says natural makeup artist Sally Duvall. If you regularly apply makeup, clean them every other week: Wash them every time you wash your sheets, which can serve as a good reminder. "Best to do at night so they will be dry for morning use," she says.