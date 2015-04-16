mindbodygreen

This Cute Cat Is A Nurse At A Polish Animal Shelter (Yes, Seriously)

Emi Boscamp
April 16, 2015 — 9:19 AM

I'm not even a cat person, and this got an "aww" out of me.

Rademenes does the important work of providing comfort to animals undergoing medical treatment — and he's a cat.

As a two-month-old kitten, he was brought by his owners to the shelter with an inflamed respiratory tract, thinking he had to be put down, Polish news channel TVN Meteo reported. But veterinarian Lucyna Kuziel-Zawalich got him back on his feet, and he now lives at the animal shelter in Bydgoszcz, Poland, nursing other sick animals back to health.

The feline caretaker's responsibilities include: hugging, spooning, nuzzling, and cleaning. And Rademenes doesn't discriminate: He performs his duties on dogs, too.

Here he is in action:

This Cute Cat Is A Nurse At A Polish Animal Shelter (Yes, Seriously)

This Cute Cat Is A Nurse At A Polish Animal Shelter (Yes, Seriously)

This Cute Cat Is A Nurse At A Polish Animal Shelter (Yes, Seriously)

This Cute Cat Is A Nurse At A Polish Animal Shelter (Yes, Seriously)

This Cute Cat Is A Nurse At A Polish Animal Shelter (Yes, Seriously)

This Cute Cat Is A Nurse At A Polish Animal Shelter (Yes, Seriously)

All images via KimfromNorway/Imgur

