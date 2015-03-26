mindbodygreen

3 Breakfasts That Take Less Than 5 Minutes To Make

Osha Key
mbg Contributor By Osha Key
mbg Contributor
Osha Key is a transformation coach based in Southeast Asia. She received her bachelor's in economics from Kaunas University of Technology, and completed her advanced holistic nutritionist certification at the School of Natural Health Sciences.
March 26, 2015

Breakfast is an important part of the day. The way you start sets the tone for the rest of the day. Although some may argue that it's better to skip breakfast, I encourage you to go with your gut. If eating breakfast makes you feel better, then by all means have it every single day.

Don't let a busy schedule derail your good health and affect the way you feel all day. Here are four breakfast ideas that will take you less than five minutes in the morning.

1. Overnight Oats

This takes only a few minutes to prepare the night before, using simple ingredients such as oat flakes and non-dairy milk. You can find plenty of variations online and you can start by trying this delicious Tropical Mango-Coconut Overnight Oats.

2. Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are rich in fiber and antioxidants. What's also great is that they make an amazingly delicious pudding! All you have to do is soak chia seeds in non-dairy milk overnight, and you'll have a delicious treat in the morning. If you haven't made chia pudding before, try this delicious Strawberry Chia Pudding recipe.

3. Green Smoothie

The trick to making your smoothie in under five minutes is to either use very simple ingredients (for example, only bananas and spinach), or to prepare your ingredients the night before. (To save time in the morning, wash your greens and fruit before going to bed.) If you need some ideas for a delicious and nutritious smoothie, try this Anti-Inflammatory Cranberry Smoothie or A Green Smoothie With A Ginger Kick.

I hope this list helps you start your day with energy and vitality!

